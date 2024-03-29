Francis Financial Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

