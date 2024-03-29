Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

DFSD stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

