Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.