Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 15,377 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.