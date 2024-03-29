Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

