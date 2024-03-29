Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.