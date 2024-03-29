ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ARBB opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
About ARB IOT Group
