ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARBB opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

