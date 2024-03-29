Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) SVP Dawn M. Brockman Sells 224 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMP opened at $438.48 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.64. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

