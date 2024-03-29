Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Raised by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

SONM opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonim Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.