Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 4.6 %
ATRWF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.