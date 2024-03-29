Alterity Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,260 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.