Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.