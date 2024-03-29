Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.96.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.