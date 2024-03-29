TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $944.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.76, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TechTarget by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.