Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $71.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,734 shares of company stock worth $2,658,864. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

