Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $29.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,853. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

