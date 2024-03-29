Head-To-Head Review: Lavoro (LVRO) & Its Peers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 539 459 6 2.31

Valuation & Earnings

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.81 Lavoro Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 10.81

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.