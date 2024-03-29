ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 119,074 shares.The stock last traded at $14.29 and had previously closed at $14.84.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

