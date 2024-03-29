Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 352,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 592,493 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

