Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 633,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 387,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GETY

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,436 shares of company stock worth $4,965,609 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Getty Images by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Getty Images by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.