Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

