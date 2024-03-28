WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $52.16 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

