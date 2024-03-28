Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,229 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after buying an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. 4,778,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

