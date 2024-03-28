Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

