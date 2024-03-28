The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $192.83. 4,468,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.