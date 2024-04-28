Foundation Mastercard Sells 109,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $462.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Mastercard by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

