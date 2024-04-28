Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACHL opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ACHL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHL

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.