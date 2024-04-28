Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACHL opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHLFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also

