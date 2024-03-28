Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.51

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.29. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 103,188 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Triumph Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

