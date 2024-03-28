Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.65. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 131,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

