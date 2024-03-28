Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.81

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
