RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $360.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.07.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $48.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.30. 2,540,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,459. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.34. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 187.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $46,157,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

