Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.43

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.43 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 29526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.