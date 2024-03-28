Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.43

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.43 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 29526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.
In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
