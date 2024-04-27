DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
