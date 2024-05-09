Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.7 %

Synaptics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,071. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.