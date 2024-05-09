B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Down 28.3 %

Shares of BGS traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 6,823,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,095. The company has a market cap of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

