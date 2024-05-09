Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Beyond stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Beyond’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

