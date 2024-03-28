Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

UJO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.75 ($0.19). The company had a trading volume of 595,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,558. The company has a market cap of £15.72 million, a PE ratio of 747.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.90. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

About Union Jack Oil

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.