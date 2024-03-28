Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
