Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Petershill Partners stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 189.40 ($2.39). The company had a trading volume of 233,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,895. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

