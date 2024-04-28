IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 166,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

