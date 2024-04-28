SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

