IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.48 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

