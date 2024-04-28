BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 142.2% in April

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
BAESF opened at $16.66 on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.
BAE Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.