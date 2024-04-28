Maverick Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $7.00 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.41426675 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,659,876.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

