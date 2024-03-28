Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,714 ($46.94). The stock had a trading volume of 102,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,372.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,247.51.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

