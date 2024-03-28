Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
