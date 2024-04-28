IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 342,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

