Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $135.14 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001405 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,434.65 or 0.99922001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13884894 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,227,270.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.