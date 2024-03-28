TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,238.95 and last traded at $1,234.18, with a volume of 15954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,233.80.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,002.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.