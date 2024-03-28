Xiaofan (Fred) Bai Sells 3,511,146 Shares of Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) Stock

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART – Get Free Report) insider Xiaofan (Fred) Bai sold 3,511,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15), for a total value of A$807,563.58 ($527,819.33).

Airtasker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Airtasker

Airtasker Limited engages in the provision of technology-enabled online marketplaces for local services in Australia. Its platform provides a range of services, such as handyman services, including home maintenance, installations and assembly, repairs, art/mirror hanging, general labor, and other services; and house, window, gutter, carpet, and commercial cleaning services.

