West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,096. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

