Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,451. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

